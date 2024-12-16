Quantinno Capital Management LP Raises Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in XPeng were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 212.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,910,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,549 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth $22,047,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in XPeng by 5.6% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,421,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,369,000 after acquiring an additional 872,160 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in XPeng in the second quarter valued at $5,923,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the second quarter worth about $2,199,000. 21.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get XPeng alerts:

XPeng Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $12.30 on Monday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 2.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.80 target price (up from $8.20) on shares of XPeng in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on XPeng from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. China Renaissance raised shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.70 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of XPeng from $14.60 to $13.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XPEV

XPeng Profile

(Free Report)

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.