Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 24.1% during the third quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 50.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Shares of BATS VFVA opened at $124.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.12. The stock has a market cap of $747.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.96.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.