Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,632 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,632 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in CAE were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC raised its position in CAE by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CAE in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of CAE by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CAE by 28.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of CAE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

CAE stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.02. CAE Inc. has a one year low of $15.95 and a one year high of $24.02.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, the Oceania, Africa, and Rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments, Civil Aviation; and Defense and Security. The Civil Aviation segment offers training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; a range of flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as aircraft flight operations solutions.

