HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Stock Position Increased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 75.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,591.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 706,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,502,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HF Sinclair news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, for a total transaction of $193,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,556.68. This trade represents a 3.56 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut HF Sinclair from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.45.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE:DINO opened at $37.45 on Monday. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.46%.

HF Sinclair Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

