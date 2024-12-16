Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 152 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 14.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Credicorp Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE BAP opened at $189.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1-year low of $132.19 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.67.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $2.9084 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.30%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

