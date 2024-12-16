Quantinno Capital Management LP Takes $385,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $6,588,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $218.41 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.74 and a 1-year high of $219.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

