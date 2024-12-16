Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $388,000 in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $98.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.48. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $75.93 and a 1-year high of $106.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.52.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

