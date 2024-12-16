Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 10,068 Shares of Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Free Report) by 53.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Heritage Global were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 11.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 449,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 47,375 shares during the period. 33.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $1.73 on Monday. Heritage Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $64.60 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.95.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company operates in three segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment & Resale, and Brokerage. It provides a suite of market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services.

