Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 3,659 Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 37.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in PLDT were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PLDT by 21.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PLDT by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 194.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 9,174 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PLDT by 80.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PLDT during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. PLDT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $30.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.28.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $933.44 million during the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 12.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

