Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $271,000 Stock Holdings in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Free Report) by 113.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,866 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 28,079 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.07% of Berry worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRY. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Berry by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Berry by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,212 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry in the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Berry from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Berry Stock Down 2.8 %

BRY opened at $4.13 on Monday. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $317.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.67 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 9.40%. Berry’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Berry Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

