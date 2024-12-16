Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 7,464 AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 700.0% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 444.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ANAB opened at $15.59 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.47. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $41.31. The firm has a market cap of $474.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56 and a beta of -0.11.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 million. Analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,440.66. This trade represents a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim cut their price target on AnaptysBio from $90.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.09.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

