Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $401,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STAG. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $717,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,652,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,727,000 after purchasing an additional 78,189 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 314.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 145,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 110,410 shares during the period. Finally, Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the second quarter. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership now owns 128,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

STAG Industrial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of STAG stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.09 and a 12-month high of $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 1.07.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.49%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

