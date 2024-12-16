Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566,851 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 653.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 220,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191,336 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 162.6% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DNA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $0.20 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $3.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.58.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

NYSE DNA opened at $9.44 on Monday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.17.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

