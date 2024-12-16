15,377 Shares in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX) Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FLAX. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after buying an additional 11,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF by 116.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF stock opened at $23.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $18.81 and a 12 month high of $25.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average is $23.39.

Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Asia ex Japan ETF (FLAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Asia ex Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed and emerging Asian countries, excluding Japan. FLAX was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

