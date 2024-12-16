Realta Investment Advisors Lowers Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Realta Investment Advisors reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 32.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 52,923 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 6.2% of Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31,310 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 32,894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,483 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Visionary Horizons LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Horizons LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 505,547 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $61,394,000 after acquiring an additional 125,210 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $134.25 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $47.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Melius Research boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total value of $608,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,056,016.72. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock valued at $197,995,077. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

