Invesco LLC Reduces Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Invesco LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.6% of Invesco LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $608,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 480,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,056,016.72. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $119,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,852,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. This represents a 14.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,628,156 shares of company stock valued at $197,995,077. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $134.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $47.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC increased their target price on NVIDIA from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

