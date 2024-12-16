Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $79,000 Stake in OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Free Report) by 83.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in OPAL Fuels were worth $79,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPAL Fuels during the second quarter worth about $93,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares during the period. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OPAL Fuels stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. OPAL Fuels Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The company has a market capitalization of $596.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

Separately, Scotiabank cut shares of OPAL Fuels from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.90.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

