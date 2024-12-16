Quantinno Capital Management LP Makes New $386,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 467.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 11,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYY opened at $147.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.44. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $114.17 and a 1-year high of $149.28.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

