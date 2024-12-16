Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 380 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the third quarter worth about $23,145,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,976,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,454.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 21,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAC opened at $188.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $139.64 and a 1-year high of $200.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $3.7626 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $15.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PAC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and manage airports in Mexico and Jamaica. The company operates twelve international airports in Guadalajara and Tijuana areas, Mexico; and two international airports in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

