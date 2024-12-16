Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 3,222 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of -0.13. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $15.90 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.03.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

