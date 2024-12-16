Quantinno Capital Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $401,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $47.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $51.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

