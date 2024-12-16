Quantinno Capital Management LP Invests $374,000 in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDE opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.46. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $25.44 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.