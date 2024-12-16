Quantinno Capital Management LP Buys 1,478 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,416,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,180,000 after acquiring an additional 36,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,027,158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,713,000 after purchasing an additional 20,604 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,377,000 after buying an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.4% during the second quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 526,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,213,000 after buying an additional 81,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Mercury Systems Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $37.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.78. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $44.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mercury Systems from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on Mercury Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Charles Roger Iv Wells sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $59,247.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,334.40. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.