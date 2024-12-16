Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 12,020 Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LINC. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 768,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 155,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 645,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $612,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after acquiring an additional 50,737 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the second quarter worth $576,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LINC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian K. Meyers sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $112,890.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,359,258.54. The trade was a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $120,093.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 867,017 shares in the company, valued at $14,617,906.62. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 223,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,824. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $16.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market cap of $503.99 million, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a twelve month low of $8.91 and a twelve month high of $18.74.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $114.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

