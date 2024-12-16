Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $119,000 in Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,637 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Hallador Energy by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Hallador Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Hallador Energy by 66.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hallador Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hallador Energy news, Director David C. Hardie sold 18,775 shares of Hallador Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $244,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,022,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335,723.26. The trade was a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,524 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,743. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, August 18th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hallador Energy from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Hallador Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HNRG opened at $12.39 on Monday. Hallador Energy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $528.06 million, a PE ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.69.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $105.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Articles

