10,344 Shares in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:REFI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.05% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the second quarter worth approximately $8,412,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 83.4% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 60,682 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance by 315.1% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 68,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 52,134 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter worth about $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

In related news, insider John Mazarakis purchased 2,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $43,963.78. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 372,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,896,256.38. This trade represents a 0.75 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

About Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance

Shares of NASDAQ:REFI opened at $16.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.23. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.82 and a 1 year high of $17.65.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans and alternative structured financings secured by commercial real estate properties. Its portfolio primarily includes offers senior loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry.

