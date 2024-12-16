2,100 Shares in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Futu during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Futu by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Futu by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter worth $123,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUTU shares. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Futu from $80.20 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Futu Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $86.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.94. Futu Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.50.

Futu Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

Futu Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.