Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases New Position in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 113,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. Brooktree Capital Management grew its position in shares of Rimini Street by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 3,509,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,493,000 after buying an additional 445,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Rimini Street by 1.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,220,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 41,139 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 2.3% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,007,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 44,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rimini Street by 3.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 806,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Round Hill Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Rimini Street by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 348,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 122,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ RMNI opened at $1.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $179.11 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 1.34. Rimini Street, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19.

Company Profile

Rimini Street ( NASDAQ:RMNI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $104.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.39 million. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 7.87% and a negative return on equity of 83.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rimini Street, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients’ application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems.

