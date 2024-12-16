9,105 Shares in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EE. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Excelerate Energy by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 46,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,645 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the third quarter worth $214,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the second quarter worth $297,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Excelerate Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 338,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 74,491 shares during the period. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Excelerate Energy Price Performance

Excelerate Energy stock opened at $31.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

Excelerate Energy Increases Dividend

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $193.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Excelerate Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Excelerate Energy Profile

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

