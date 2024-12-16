Janus Henderson Group PLC Invests $219,000 in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 6,928 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Calavo Growers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,655 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

CVGW opened at $26.58 on Monday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.30 and a 12-month high of $31.26. The company has a market cap of $473.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.16 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

