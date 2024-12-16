Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 42,225 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 42,225 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Kimball Electronics by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,015,000 after buying an additional 122,336 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 117,676 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Kimball Electronics by 1,526.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KE opened at $18.93 on Monday. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $27.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.21 million, a PE ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day moving average is $19.87.

Kimball Electronics ( NASDAQ:KE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $374.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

