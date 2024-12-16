Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 38,200 Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,200 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLMA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,753,000. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 199.9% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,058,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,454,000 after purchasing an additional 705,655 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,940,000 after buying an additional 203,120 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 851,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 76,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 588,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,373,000 after buying an additional 41,193 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.4 %

OLMA opened at $6.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.92. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Olema Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Olema Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Sean Bohen sold 52,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $490,313.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,093.32. This trade represents a 14.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 8,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.37, for a total transaction of $77,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 772,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,236,235.49. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,036 shares of company stock valued at $684,472 in the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.