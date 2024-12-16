Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $230,000 Stock Holdings in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mama’s Creations were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Mama’s Creations by 23,422.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

MAMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Mama’s Creations from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, CEO Adam Laurance Michaels sold 65,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $488,963.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 543,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,989.20. This trade represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MAMA opened at $9.47 on Monday. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. The firm has a market cap of $355.85 million, a P/E ratio of 72.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

