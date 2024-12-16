Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 15,800 American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMSC. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in American Superconductor by 7.2% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,582,000 after buying an additional 116,207 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 211.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,187,000 after acquiring an additional 206,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Superconductor by 65.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 187,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in American Superconductor by 79.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 156,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 69,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of AMSC stock opened at $25.83 on Monday. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $38.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -516.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMSC. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

American Superconductor Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

