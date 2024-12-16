Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires 475 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in National Grid by 778.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 4.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Price Performance

NGG stock opened at $59.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.62. National Grid plc has a 1 year low of $55.13 and a 1 year high of $73.40.

National Grid Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $2.4939 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%. National Grid’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

National Grid Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.