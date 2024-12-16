Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Sezzle were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sezzle in the second quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sezzle during the 2nd quarter valued at $544,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the 2nd quarter worth $356,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sezzle in the third quarter valued at $165,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEZL. B. Riley lifted their target price on Sezzle from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Sezzle from $185.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Sezzle news, Director Paul Paradis sold 4,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,610,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,538,400. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Martin Purcell sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total value of $1,044,783.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,951,819.89. The trade was a 5.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,566 shares of company stock worth $8,752,707 in the last three months. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Sezzle Price Performance
NASDAQ SEZL opened at $309.01 on Monday. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $477.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40.
About Sezzle
Sezzle Inc operates as a technology-enabled payments company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company provides payment solution in-store and at online retail stores; and through proprietary payments solution that connects consumers with merchants. It also offers Sezzle Platform that provides a payments solution for consumers that extends credit at the point-of-sale allowing consumers to purchase and receive the ordered merchandise at the time of sale while paying in installments over time; Pay-in-Four, which allows consumers to pay a fourth of the purchase price up front and then another fourth of the purchase price every two weeks thereafter over a total of six weeks; Pay-in-Full that allows consumers to pay for the full value of their order up-front through the Sezzle Platform without the extension of credit; and Pay-in-Two and other alternative installment options, which allow consumer to pay half of the value of their order up-front and the second half in two weeks.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sezzle
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEZL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sezzle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sezzle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.