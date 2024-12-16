Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,044,152 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 65.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,192,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,137 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,957,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,630,244 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,486,000 after buying an additional 505,202 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 664,201 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 375,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter worth about $2,057,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $9.62 on Monday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Alphatec from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

See Also

