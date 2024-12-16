IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stake Lifted by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in IBEX were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,663,000 after acquiring an additional 55,216 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX in the third quarter worth approximately $556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of IBEX by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 143,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 110.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $20.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $336.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.80. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $124.53 million during the quarter. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other IBEX news, Director Mohammedulla Khaishgi sold 4,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,934,220. This trade represents a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuja Keen sold 17,000 shares of IBEX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $344,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,399.70. This trade represents a 19.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 451,329 shares of company stock worth $9,021,471 over the last 90 days. 6.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

