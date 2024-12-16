Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $234,000 Investment in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Arbutus Biopharma Co. (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 21.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 86,104 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 185,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter. 43.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arbutus Biopharma to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma stock opened at $3.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $659.43 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. Arbutus Biopharma Co. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $4.72.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

