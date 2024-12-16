Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Semler Scientific were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Semler Scientific in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Shariaportfolio Inc. bought a new stake in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Semler Scientific by 486.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Semler Scientific by 91.5% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,345,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 642,982 shares during the period. 49.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Semler Scientific alerts:

Semler Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMLR opened at $67.17 on Monday. Semler Scientific, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.88 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $556.84 million, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Semler Scientific Company Profile

Semler Scientific ( NASDAQ:SMLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.51 million for the quarter. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 27.00%.

(Free Report)

Semler Scientific, Inc provides technology solutions to enhance the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers in the United States. The company’s products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient’s vascular condition.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semler Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Semler Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semler Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.