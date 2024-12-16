Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 65,351 shares in the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $286,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 9.0% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 15,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $1,087,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTI opened at $37.65 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.13. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BTI. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays raised shares of British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

