Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires New Stake in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 65.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 158,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 62,556 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter worth about $656,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 510,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 275,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rush Street Interactive

In other Rush Street Interactive news, COO Mattias Stetz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 550,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,982,018. The trade was a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Todd Schwartz sold 103,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,145,033.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,703,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,773,429.56. The trade was a 5.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 357,595 shares of company stock worth $4,224,380. 56.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rush Street Interactive stock opened at $13.57 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.50 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSI. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

