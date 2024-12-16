HighTower Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 33.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 412.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,197.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $70.38 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.48. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $67.45 and a 1 year high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

