Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 169,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Clover Health Investments by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 34,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth $44,000. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clover Health Investments Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Clover Health Investments stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.62. Clover Health Investments, Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $4.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Clover Health Investments ( NASDAQ:CLOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Clover Health Investments had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $330.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments, Corp. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

