Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New $334,000 Investment in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 59,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Gannett by 28.6% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,174,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,459 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Gannett by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,979,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 229,539 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,659,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Gannett by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,118,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after buying an additional 177,446 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gannett by 16.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,072,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after buying an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gannett alerts:

Gannett Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GCI opened at $5.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $784.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.96. Gannett Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GCI

Gannett Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.