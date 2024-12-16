Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $241,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 338.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $33.18.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CEVA shares. StockNews.com lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CEVA from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

