Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes $241,000 Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 338.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in CEVA in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
CEVA Price Performance
Shares of CEVA stock opened at $32.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. CEVA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $33.18.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVA
CEVA Company Profile
CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CEVA
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Dave & Buster’s: Is It Time to Make Another Play on This Stock?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.