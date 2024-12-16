HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 668 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Hamel Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TR stock opened at $31.78 on Monday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.58 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.21.

Tootsie Roll Industries ( NYSE:TR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $223.89 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 11.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

