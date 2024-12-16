Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $301,000 Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,008,511 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Prothena were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Prothena by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 98.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRTA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Monday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $12.79 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $41.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The firm has a market cap of $688.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.09.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.08. Prothena had a negative net margin of 98.86% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease.

