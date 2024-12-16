Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 2,935 Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,609,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 204,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 505,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,731,000 after acquiring an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 51,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 46,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KRUS opened at $96.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KRUS. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Profile

(Free Report)

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.