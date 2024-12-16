Janus Henderson Group PLC Makes New Investment in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 85,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Blend Labs by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blend Labs by 2.9% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 252,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blend Labs by 8.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 212,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 16,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLND has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blend Labs from $3.40 to $3.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.79.

Blend Labs Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of BLND opened at $4.92 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,687.68. The trade was a 3.10 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,949.67. The trade was a 7.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,838 shares of company stock valued at $899,144 over the last ninety days. 13.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blend Labs Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

